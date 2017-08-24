LAHORE: A meeting of the Punjab Selection Board (PSB-II) was held on Wednesday to deliberate over long delayed promotion cases of the provincial services officers of grade 17.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Shumail Ahmad Khwaja presided over the meeting while Secretary Services Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Secretary Regulations Dr Saleh Tahir, Additional Secretary Admin and other senior officers participated in the Provincial Selection Board-II meeting. Earlier, the pre-PSB was held to thoroughly examine the promotion cases of the PSS and PCS officers.

25 officers belonging to the Secretariat Service and one officer belonging to Executive Provincial Civil Service (PCS) cadre have been promoted to grade 18 and would be deputed at the Civil Secretariat as well as the other field formations throughout the province in grade-18. A good number of officers were promoted on the regular basis while some on officiating basis.

Official sources said that PSS officers belonging to 2000, 2001 and 2002 batches were promoted to next grade while PCS (Executive) officers of these batches had already been promoted owing to their big share in the ratio. The one PCS officer out of the leftover cases was promoted while others were not owing to various reasons like incomplete service record, pending inquiries etc.

It is also learnt that there were 21 cases of the PCS officers against 34 posts while only one officer became eligible as others were facing various inquiries or could not complete mandatory training. Thus remaining 13 posts were given to the PSS group.

It is also learnt that the government would amend some provisions of the Civil Administration Act 2017 to change the nomenclature of some posts. The ACs and Section Officers will be promoted as Deputy Secretaries in the Civil Secretariat or Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) in the field. The posts vacated after the promotion of the officers would be filled by the officers belonging to the Provincial Management Service (PMS).

Those promoted to grade-18 as deputy secretaries/ADCs include Khalid Bashir, Tariq Masood Farooka, Khalid Masood Farooka, Ahmad Kamal, Muhammad Hamza, Ejaz Joya, Mukhtar Ahmad, Malik Tariq Awan, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Mehmood ul Hasan, Sajid Bashir, Abdul Rauf, Nabila Javed, Tariq Jamil, Tayyab Zia and others.