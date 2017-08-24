LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the Punjab government has been following the policy of composite development of all the areas of province.

“Development projects relating to less developed including southern Punjab districts are being completed on priority basis. It is sanguine that revolutionary steps have been adopted for the development of different sectors including, education, health and agriculture,” the CM said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N on Wednesday.

Shehbaz said their prime agenda is to achieve the goal of development and prosperity. However, he added, the dream of prosperity cannot be materialised without including the impecunious strata in this mission.

He claimed that the government has promoted and encouraged merit in every sphere of life by doing away with the obsolete system. “Deserving people have been given their rights by promoting merit,” he continued.

Shehbaz said his life is “meant for public service” and “our past is witness to it that no stone has been left unturned for the development and prosperity of the people”.

“We shall approach people with the wonderful record of public service in the general elections of 2018.”

Outgoing FRENCH AMBASSADOR

BIDS FAREWELL TO CM

France’s Ambassador to Pakistan Martine Dorance held a farewell meeting with CM Shehbaz Sharif during which both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral relations and enhancement of cooperation in different sectors.

Shehbaz paid tributes to the French envoy for rendering invaluable services for the promotion of mutual cooperation between the two countries, saying that her services for the enhancement of Pak-France relations are praiseworthy.

“You have worked really hard for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and my good wishes will be with you in future as well,” he added.

Although Pakistan and France enjoy cordial relations, the CM stressed, there is a need to further promote these relations in economic, trade and other sectors on permanent basis.

He told the diplomat that Punjab has a conducive atmosphere for investment and French investors can tremendously benefit from the marvelous opportunities of investment available in the province.

“The Punjab government shall provide every facility to the investors,” he announced.

He also made it clear that there is no room for any terrorism or fanaticism in Pakistan and added that terrorists are an open enemy of humanity. Pakistan has sacrificed thousands of its brave men in war against terrorism including civilians and soldiers, he added.

Shehbaz also stated that terrorism has become an international issue.

Martine Dorance congratulated the CM over completion of energy projects in record period of time and said that the speed with which energy projects are being completed in Pakistan is an example of its own.

She also appreciated the efforts made by the incumbent government to overcome the energy crisis. She appreciated the wonderful steps made by Shehbaz Sharif for selfless service of the people and said that due to the far-reaching reforms made in infrastructure, education, health and other social sectors, the quality of life of the people has been improved.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government has made unprecedented development to achieve the targets of economic development,” the ambassador was quoted by an official handout as saying.

Dorance said that she will always remember love, sincerity and cooperation of Pakistan including that of the people of Punjab.

She further said that France gives tremendous importance to its relations with Pakistan and cooperation with the Punjab government at every level will be continued.

