LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed on Wednesday inaugurated a new driving licensing center in Lahore’s Samanabad to facilitate citizens under one-roof. The latest facilitation center was inaugurated at the TMO office in Samanabad where citizens can apply for learner permits, new driving licenses, renewal of driving licenses, and international driving licenses. Lahore’s Deputy Mayor Mian Tariq, police officers, and several notables of the area also attended the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. While speaking on this occasion, CTO Rai Ijaz Ahmed said that the new driving licenses would be delivered to citizens at their doorstep by courier. He said that at least 13 driving license centers are operational in different parts of the city where a large number of citizens are being provided hassle-free services. He said that the city traffic police department also launched multiple schemes in recent months to educate students, motorists, and drivers of public and commercial transports about the importance of traffic laws and safety measures. –Staff Reporter

Justice Dar to act as LHC CJ

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Hamid Dar will take oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court on August 28. CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will leave for Hungry to attend an international conference to be held next week. Federal Law Ministry issued notification for Justice Shahid Hamid Dar. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ameer Bhatti, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Abdul Sami Khan and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan would also accompany the chief justice on the tour for conference.–Staff Reporter

Dr Shahida Manzoor honoured

LAHORE: Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has conferred upon Punjab University College of Art & Design’s Principal Prof Dr Shahida Manzoor an award in recognition of her contribution towards PNCA and Shakir Ali Museum. The award was presented to Dr Shahida by PNCA Director Jamal Shah at an award ceremony held in connection with regional exhibition “Harappa to Lahore via Katas, 2017,” at Al-hamra Art Galleries. Mian Ijaz ul Hassan, the chairman of Artists’ Association of Punjab (AAP), and General Secretary Ghulam Mustafa were also present at this occasion. This exhibition and ceremony was organised as part of centenary celebrations of Shakir Ali, the harbinger of modern art in Pakistan and was attended by notable artists, art critics, art-lovers and a number of art students. PU vice chanceller Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has congratulated Dr Shahida on this achievement.–Staff Reporter

‘Give way to Ambulance’ on cards

LAHORE: A three month awareness drive titled “Ambulance ko Rasta Dain ( Give Way to Ambulance” would be launched from of October 1. This was decided during a seminar held by the International Committee of Red Cross at Alhamra Arts Council where officials of health, police, transportation and Rescue 1122 were present. Public would be taught with the help of seminars, walk and documentaries to give way to the ambulances. The campaign will initiate from Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Machick Polkowski chaired the moot. Executive Director if Alhamra Arts Council Atta Muhammad Khan pledged all-out support for the cause.–Staff Reporter