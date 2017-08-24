LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his consolation and prayers to his sister-in-law Kulsoom Nawaz for her early recovery.

“My best wishes and prayers for my Kalsoom bhabhi for her quick recovery, good health and long life. The whole family stands by her,” the chief minister said in his message. The former first lady, who recently came into the limelight for contesting the NA-120 by-election, was diagnosed to be suffering from throat cancer. She had been undergoing medical checkups in the United Kingdom. According to her doctors, the cancer is in its early stages and is treatable.–Staff Reporter