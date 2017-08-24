LAHORE - Pakistan has been “unable to grapple with the massive space of human expression”, a leading academic stated on Wednesday, while stressing an immediate need to devise a clear plan to improve the situation.

Dr Kiran Hassan from Institute of Common Wealth Studies, University of London, during a talk on "Social Media and Pakistan's War on Terror" at Information Technology University (ITU)’s Centre of Governance and Policy, disclosed that over 70 per cent of Pakistanis have access to mobile phones while the penetration of social media networks like Facebook and twitter has surpassed 25 per cent.

In Pakistan, she said, social media has become an important element of the society alongside print and broadcast media. "Pakistan has a high social media penetration and so it is important to assess its impact," she noted.

Referring to former army chief Gen (r) Raheel Sharif’s statement that social media has become a platform for militancy in Pakistan, Dr Kiran said that we needed to know how the government was dealing with the issue, especially after the controversial Cyber Crimes Act and primarily focusing on banning "immoral" websites rather than militant sites.

“There is vast presence of social media accounts by banned organisations without any control,” she highlighted.





