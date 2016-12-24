LAHORE - Lahore capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains yesterday said that two police stations would be made model police stations as a pilot project in the metropolis. He said that the Kahna and Defense-A police stations are selected for the pilot project in Lahore. The department will also prepare key performance indicators for the policemen from SP-rank to Constable.

The city police chief stated this while addressing a meeting held yesterday at his office to review the crime and law and order situation in city. Provincial Minister Zakia Shahnawaz, MNA Kiran Dar and MPAs Ghazali Saleem Butt, Mian Marghoob, Majid Zahoor, Chaudhry Akhtar Ali, Rana Tajammul Hussain, Malik Waheed, Ramzan Bhatti, Dr Farzana Nazeer, Shameem Akhtar, Nasreen Nawaz, Irum Hussain, Salma Butt, Naseem Lodhi, DIG Investigation Sultan Chaudhry, CTO Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Rana Ayyaz Saleem, Imran Yaqoob were also present on this occasion.

The officer said that he would personally monitor the whole process from registration of FIRs, arrest of accused and investigation to prosecution. Later, this system would be implemented in all the police stations of the metropolis.

Amin Wains said that lists of proclaimed offenders, land grabbers and accused involved in other heinous crimes would also be put on display at both the police stations. A mechanism would also be put in place regarding investigation and patrolling on roads, he added.

The CCPO said that state-of-the-art cameras were being installed in the city under the Safe City Project and the initiative would help police trace and arrest criminals. The CCTV cameras would also be helpful in maintaining the traffic flow on roads, he said, adding, this project would be completed in next six months.