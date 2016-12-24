LAHORE - Insaf Professionals Forum (IPF), a sister organization of the PTI, has termed Government’s decision to place five regulatory bodies under the concerned ministries an unconstitutional act.

“The decision of transferring the administrative control of the regulatory bodies, particularly NEPRA and OGRA, from the cabinet division to their parent’s ministries/division is against the article 54 of the Constitution”, Chairperson, IPF, Dr Yasmin Rashid said at a news conference here.

She said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, Article 154 (1) clearly stated the functions and rules of procedure of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) which shall formulate and regulate the policies in relation to the matters in Part-II of the federal legislative list and shall exercise the supervision and control over the related institutions.

“Under section 2& 4 of the Part II of the Federal Legislative List, OGRA and NEPRA need to be under the supervision and control of the CCI. The government cannot make any amendments to the Rule of Business in violation of the constitution”, she affirmed, adding that regulators had been placed under the ministries over which they were supposed to keep an eye to look after the consumers’ interests.

She said the PM was ill-advised that he had the powers under the rules of business to take decisions on the issues relating to allocation of business/charge or responsibilities of the federal ministries under Rule 3(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973. But as a matter of fact, she added, matters relating to transactions of the federal government could be decided by the cabinet, the CCI or the parliament.

Yasmin said her party will take this matter at every platform and reserved the right to protest all over Pakistan if the Government did not reverse its decision. The main motive behind this move was to bring the NEPRA under government’s thumb.

The PTI leader noted that the decision was the outcome of resistance from two key regulators — NEPRA and OGRA- in implementing directives of the relevant ministries on matters of public interest, particularly tariff issues. She also pointed out that Nandipur power project and Sahiwal coal-fired project would never become economically viable as the regulators would not have allowed higher system losses in electricity and gas distribution to be passed on to the consumers.

She informed the media that soon after handing over the administrative control of NEPRA to the Ministry of Water and Power, Economic Co-ordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed the regulator to allow 17 per cent IRR of withholding tax on dividend as a pass-through item to a Chinese company in the transmission tariff as per actual payment. Disallowing withholding tax on dividends would be a policy deviation and discriminatory treatment for this project, she said, adding that the first negative impact of the government’s decision came when the government deregulated the CNG sector.