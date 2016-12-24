LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yaseen has said that non food graded packaging material is being used for packaging milk and dairy products, which is hazardous for human health and life.

Speaking to a meeting during his visit to a private manufacturing company of food graded packaging products, yesterday, the minister said that presently manufacturers of food packaging companies are working according to their self designed SOPs which the government will not accept.

The minister said food department will not tolerate usage of “blue drum” for milk and dairy products across the province and warned of severe punishment to those who are playing with lives and health of people using this dangerous packing material.

“Food department will start soon registration and regulatory mechanism of companies those manufacturing food packing materials,” the Minister said inviting the private sector to associate in public partner partnership on the public welfare projects as a matter of fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities.

He said that in food sector a huge gap existed and joint efforts of private and public sector are sure to produce positive results to narrow it down. He said that public private partnership can also ease adopting the international standards set for packing of the food items and promote collaboration between the two sectors.

Bilal Yasin directed the food department to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the registration of the factories as well as to encourage work under public private partnership.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness among the people, local markets and manufacturers about using food graded packaging material only.

CEO of a Private Company speaking on the occasion expressed willingness to cooperate with food department on the use of safe packing material and promoting public private partnership to bring in international standards to the province however he asked for devising a regulatory mechanism at the earliest. Director Punjab Food Authority Lubna Rasheed and Deputy Director Saqib Naseem were also present.