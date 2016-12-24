LAHORE - The death toll from a house fire in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat area swelled to four as another two members of the same family succumbed to burns at a hospital yesterday.

The small structure located in the low-income neighbourhood near Noor Mahal Marriage Hall was gutted completely in the fire, rescue workers said.

City police Friday launched homicide investigation after five people of the same family were burnt in the horrific incident. All the five family members sustained serious burns when fire broke out in their house. The wife and her three-year-old daughter died on the spot while other three family members were shifted to Lahore General Hospital with multiple burns. The husband and another daughter expired in the burnt unit of the hospital yesterday.

The fifth victim, eight-year-old Kainaat, was battling for life in the hospital till last night. The deceased were identified by rescue workers as Mazhar Azeem, 45, his wife Saima Bibi, 35, and daughters Emaan, 3, Minahal, 5. The condition of Kainaat was said to be critical.

Investigators say they believe an unidentified person set the house on fire late Thursday night. The police filed a murder case (under section 302/336 of the PPC) against an unidentified person for setting the house on fire intentionally. The FIR (1700/16) was lodged on the complaint of a police officer with the Kot Lakhpat police station.

Initial investigation revealed relations between the couple were not cordial for the last several months as they used to clash over domestic disputes. A police officer said that the same house was set on fire by the husband in July this year as the couple clashed over some dispute. In this regard, the area police had filed a case (FIR No 836/16) under section 425, and 336 of the PPC against the same couple, the officer said, requesting anonymity. As per that FIR, the angry man had set his house on fire when his wife attempted suicide. The case later was later quashed.

“Apparently, the wife or her husband is responsible for the fire incident. They used to clash over domestic issues. We are investigating the case keeping in mind all aspects of the incident,” a senior police investigator said. “One thing has been established that the blaze was not accidental.”

Forensic experts yesterday visited the site and collected evidences from the spot. The police investigators also recorded the statements of the locals. Further investigations were underway.