LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah yesterday called the election commission and others for submitting reply until January 16 to a petition which has questioned the unopposed election of Col (r) Mubashir Javed as Lord Mayor, Lahore Metropolitan Corporation.

The petitioner inter alia contends that Mubashar Javed did not qualify for the said office since he had been in the government service which barred him from the contesting before a period of two years after he left the job. He said that that the mayor-elect also served as chief warden of civil defence department and member of evacuee trust property board.

The petitioner says Mubashir Javed was ineligible to contest any election as such his election should be declared null and void and he be disqualified to hold office of the mayor.

Assistant advocate general, Punjab, Anwaar Hussain opposed the petition and said that petitioner has failed to furnish any documentary evidence to the court to establish his allegations against the mayor-elect. He said the petitioner could not prove Mubashar Javed had been getting remuneration from the government against any service therefore the petition may be dismissed.

HOUBARA BUSTARDS CASE

The Lahore High Court chief Justice directed the ministry of foreign affairs and the Punjab government file respective reply to a petition which has challenged the permission given to foreign dignitaries, Arabs princes, to hunt internationally protected houbara bustards. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also directed the authorities to apprise the court about economic welfare activities to be or being conducted in Jhang and Bhakkar districts by the foreign dignitaries in exchange of hunting permits. The chief justice was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Sheraz Zaka.

Earlier, the lawyer argued that the Supreme Court had granted permission to the government that hunting permits could be issued however strictly in accordance with the law. He said this very decision of the court required the government that the foreign dignitaries should not be given hunting permits unless they carried out economic welfare activities in the areas where hunting was allowed. The lawyer argued that the provincial law secretary should be directed to produce agreement reached between Qatari royal family and the government to show whether any economic activities were carried out by the foreign dignitaries in Bhakkar and Jhang where these migratory birds fly in big flock from the icy cold states.

Separately, the Lahore High Court set aside the order earlier passed by Cooperative Housing Society whereof membership of the Cooperative Model Town Society Limited was given to a serving judge of this court for having a 2-kanal of land plot when he was not the actual owner of the same.

Justice Ibarur Rehman Lodhi declared the order issued by a Circle Registrar (housing), Nisar Ahmed, now serving as district officer Sheikhupura, as illegal. The CR had directed the CMTS to enroll the judge as its member for having a 2-kanal residential plot in the society when the CMTSL had already told Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab, that the judge purchased the plot from the man who was not the owner of that plot in its record so the judge cannot be given the membership.

Justice Lodhi passed this order on a petition of Jalaluddin Muhammad Akbar etc claiming to be the real owners of the plot.

Justice Lodhi in his seven-page order ruled that the CR had had passed the order by reopening the matter which was already decided by his superior, the registrar. The CR was not competent at all to re-open the matter at his level and proceed to almost an opposite direction to what has already been decided by the registrar.

On March 31, 2015, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, now the judge of Supreme Court, had issued stay order stopping the CMTS from enlisting the judge in question as member.

The petitioners, through Advocate Ahmed Awais contended that that the judge had apparently agreed to purchase the property from a land grabber. The petitioners submitted that they were legal heirs of the late Shehzadi Badshah Begum who, being a refugee claimant, was allotted an eight-kanal bungalow (78-C Model Town) on November 18, 1959.

They said they were owners in possession of the property. The judge through his counsel claimed possession of the property. However Justice Lodhi has ruled that the present petitioners are amongst those seven persons who are in possession of the disputed property according to the record of the CMTS and are members of it.