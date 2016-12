LAHORE - An event in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be held today at Darbar Hazrat Pir Muhammad Sadiq Alaf Saani Naqashbandi Hashmi Qureshi situated at Irrigation Crossing No 7, near Mughalpura Canal, Lahore. Khatam will be held after Asr prayers while a mehfil will be held after Isha prayers in which Sher Miandad, Haji Badar Ali Khan, Buhadar Ali Khan and other will perform.