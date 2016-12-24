LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Peace Committee (PAPC) yesterday held a press conference in Lahore Press Club to brief about the PAPC work for peace building within the Punjab Assembly.

It was appreciated that the Peace Committee members raised seven relevant questions and resolutions in the Assembly for speedy initiatives on hate-speech, curriculum and training of officials on hate-speech material.

The panel was consisted of the newly elected office bearers of the Punjab Youth Parliamentary Caucus (PYPC), which run the Peace Committee. At this occasion, the establishment and consequent work of the PAPC was hailed as a big step for the MPAs working on peace building and in support of National Action Plan in Punjab.

Patron of the PYPC/PAPC and Parliamentary Secretary of Youth Affairs Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal said that support of elected representatives and parliamentarians was crucial to support implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP). Chairperson of the PYPC, MPA Asif Mehmood hoped that he and other newly elected office bearers of the PYPC will continue consolidating democracy through input of young parliamentarians in Punjab.

MPA Rana Abdul Manan, Vice-Chairperson of the PYPC, said that our law enforcement forces are valiantly fighting against terrorism.

MPA Hina Pervez Butt, who has been elected as General Secretary of the Youth Caucus, said that Pakistan is entering into its prosperous and peaceful phase ahead.

MPA Saadia Sohail Rana said that young MPAs have brought erstwhile ignored issues on floor of the Punjab Assembly.

MPAs Ramesh Singh, Mary Gill and Executive Director of Bargad, Ms Sabiha Shaheen also spoke during the press conference.The panelists in the end cut a Christmas cake to convey a message of national solidarity and inter-faith harmony congratulated fellow Christian citizens at this occasion.