LAHORE - The Lahore High Court issued notice to Punjab University and others in petition challenging appointment of four professors of the Institute of Education and Research, Punjab University, for being against the criterion of Higher Education Commission.

Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem, a local lawyer, filed the petition and submitted that the appointment of four professors of the PU was in violation of criteria set by the HEC and law of the varsity.

The lawyer-petitioner submitted that all these professors were appointed in the Institute of Education and Research (IER) on May 5, 2011 with effect from June 4, 2008 in violation of HEC criterion of having at least 12 research articles to their credit in the HEC recognised journals but none of the professors fulfiled this legal requirement.

The petitioner added that the professors’ appointment was also violation of Clause 5 of the statute 6 of the Schedule of PU Act 1973 as the referees whom the research papers of the professors were sent for evaluation were neither approved by the syndicate nor had the background in the subject of education.

The petitioner argued in the first meeting of the selection board two members had refused to appoint these professors but in the second meeting they were not called or informed and they said professors were illegally and unlawfully appointed in their absence.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare their appointment as illegal and unlawful being violative to the HEC criteria and the university law. The court will resume hearing by Feb 9.