LAHORE - The PML-N government has not fulfilled any of its election promises which it made in 2013 campaign and the only performance of their ministers is to expand their bank balance and properties.

These views were expressed by Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq while talking to media at Mansoora yesterday, after the opening session of the JI central Shoora.

Siraj claimed that the rulers had made the country an open market for India due to which the balance of trade between the two countries had been disturbed. The country’s industry and agriculture both are almost ruined.

He further said that the Federal Finance Minister was a Loan Specialist and he burdened the country under the Himalaya of loan from the IMF and the World Bank.

The JI chief added if the judiciary disappointed the nation on the issue of corruption, the masses would hold courts on road. He said the outgoing Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had passed the Panama leaks case on to the incoming Chief Justice although it would have been a matter of pride for him to decide it. He said the JI had approached the judiciary because they believed that the courts could play the most effective role in wiping out corruption.

Condemning NAB’s provision of plea, Sirajul Haq said the NAB was giving full opportunity to the plunderers to amass wealth and then to turn to it for redemption.

He vowed that the JI on coming to power would remove all money from the plunderers and wipe out the corrupt leaders giving protection to each other.

To a question about Pervez Musharraf, the JI chief said that Pervez Mushrraf was a liar and his statements were not trustworthy. There was no room for Musharraf in the country’s politics. He said if Musharraf had some courage, he should return and face the cases against him.

To a question about Zardari’s return, he said, that Zardari was a former president and his homecoming was nothing extra ordinary.