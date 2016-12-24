LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that all phases of local bodies’ elections have been completed satisfactorily and like general elections, PML-N has won at every level which is a result of selfless service to the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting, here yesterday, which reviewed matters regarding local bodies system.

The chief minister said that power is only a means of service to the people and PML-N government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is serving the masses sincerely and honestly. He said that negative politics of allegations cannot compete with the politics of public service and transparency.

The chief minister said that provision of best services to the people is pivot of the politics of PML-N. He said that local bodies’ institutions are an effective system of solution of problems of citizens at the local level. He said that local bodies electoral process has been completed which will help resolve problems of the people at local level.

He said that setting up of local bodies’ institution will further accelerate the process of development. The Chief Minister said that local bodies’ representatives will have to come up to the expectations of people and make public service their mission. He said that they will have to use their power for the provision of best services to the citizens.

Shehbaz Sharif said that besides power and responsibility, a system of check and balance is also necessary and the newly-elected local bodies’ leadership will have to further the mission of public service. He further said that collective efforts are needed for progress of the province and prosperity of the masses.

Provincial Ministers Mansha Ullah Butt, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Yawar Zaman, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Members National Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, former MPA Samiullah Khan, secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials attended the meeting while Chairman Planning & Development participated through video link.

LAPTOP APPROVAL

Shehbaz Sharif while presiding over a high level meeting, announced awarding lakhs of more laptops to the talented and deserving students of Punjab and other part of the country. The meeting considered threadbare the matters regarding purchase of laptops for boy and girl students. The chief minister told that lakhs of students are benefitting from laptop scheme of Punjab government. By giving laptops to the talented students, Punjab government has in fact, allowed them what was their right.

Shehbaz Sharif said that use of modern technology is the need of the hour, therefore, Punjab government took to the distribution of laptops among the students at a wider scale spending billions of rupees.

He said that this step of provincial government is helping in empowerment of students. He said that more laptops will be given to students during current fiscal year. The chief minister said that the process of procurement of laptops should be completed as early as possible.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Advisor Dr. Umer Saif and concerned authorities attended the meeting while Chairman Planning & Development participated through video link.