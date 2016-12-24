LAHORE - Senior journalist Syed Anwer Kidwai died of cardiac arrest yesterday. His funeral will be held today at 359 Jehanzeb Block, LDA Nursery, Allama Iqbal Town Lahore. Syed Anwer started his career from daily Nawa-i-Waqt and served the publication for 27 years. The positions he held during this period included chief reporter and editor reporting.

He also wrote books, one of them on Molana Shah Ahmad Norani and another on Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif - titled “Shahbaz-e-Pakistan”.

His colleagues at the Nawa-i-Waqt group have expressed condolences over the sad demise and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Obituary

Senior Advocate Raja Muhammad Akram was laid to rest yesterday. CJP nominee Mian Saqib Nisar, LHC CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, LHC judges Farrukh Irfan Khan, Justice Mamoon Rasheed, Shams Mehmood Mirza, Senator Aitzaz Ahsaj, Hamid Khan, former judges, senior lawyers attended the funeral. His Qul will be held tomorrow at his residence Muratab Ali Road Gulberg.