LAHORE - The Punjab government may regularise the contractual employees it hired before its term ends in 2018 as it had regularised all those temporary officials in 2013 short before the then general elections.

Official sources in the S&GAD told that the officials appointed on contracts were approaching them to regularise them. “The government has not defined any criterion or fixed a date in this regard,” they said adding it would soon be initiated as it was done on the end of the last tenure of the government in 2013. They said that they had not received any instructions in writing from the CM office. However, they too hear that the government wanted to regularise the employees.

Shehbaz Sharif may announce the regularisation at any public meeting and the Punjab Chief Secretary will forward the summary for formal approval to the CM, the officer said.

Responding a query about the total number of contractual employees, the officials said that it would be confirmed after they got lists from all departments and districts. An official requesting anonymity said that the government would regularize the contractual officials before it contested elections in 2018.

He said that besides regularization of the contractual, the PMLN government would also announce huge emblements for the serving officers. He said that the superior executive allowances to the Chief Secretary, the IGP and others in the pipeline show that the upcoming budget 2017-18 would bring many reliefs from the current regime. A large number of educators would be the main beneficiary of the new scheme. Secretary Regulations Dr Saleh Tahir was not available for comments.

The services of around 100,000 contractual employees, a majority from the Education and Health departments and other government departments were regularized in 2013. The CM had approved the summary for regularisation of employees appointed on contract under the Contract Appointment Policy 2004.