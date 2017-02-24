LAHORE - The higher education plays a key role in the development of the country by providing trained human resource for different sectors’ development.

Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said this while addressing the annual convocation of Government MAO College on Thursday. He said that an educated youth is vital for today’s rapidly changing world.

With the convergent impacts of globalization, the increasing importance of knowledge as a main driver of growth and information & communication revolution is every body’s knowledge, he held.

He said that knowledge accumulation and application have become major factors in economic development and are increasingly at the core of a country’s competitive advantage in the global economy. Higher education is vital to a country’s efforts to increase social capital and to promote social cohesion, which is proving to be an important determinant of economic growth and development, he added.

The minister further said that Pakistan has been blessed with numerous opportunities, while its geostrategic position is very vital in the South Asian region.

With the launch of CPEC related projects, the economic future of Pakistan has become even brighter. The students should, therefore, work hard in their practical lives and serve their motherland with dedication as Pakistan is a symbol of our pride and honor.

He told that Rs2147 million have been provided for setting up of 138 public sector colleges in different districts of the province, and added that this would facilitate the students to access higher education. Principal of Govt MAO College Prof Zafar Jamal also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the minister distributed gold medals, roles of honors and merit certificates among the students.