LAHORE - PML-N Central Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan has said the current wave of terror has been unleashed by the enemy of progress of Pakistan which the country is going to have on account of CPEC project.

“India and other international powers which detest CPEC are out to create disability in the country for which they are using the soil of Afghanistan,” Mushahiddullah Khan said at the opening ceremony of the newly-established party media office in Model Town Thursday.

Flanked by Principal Media Adviser Muhammad Mehdi, he said Lahore is going to be the venue of PSL final on March 5 has become special target of the enemy that does not want to see normalcy in Pakistan.

He said, after positive indicators by the world survey reports about Pakistan emerging as 20th largest economy in 25 years if it continues progress pace, the enemy has become more active to destabilize the country.

“India and other powers, after Russia and many other countries have become partners in CPEC project, have become jealous of Pakistan role and gains it was going to get from the mega project,” he asserted. Pointing finger at the dozens of Indian consuls in Afghanistan along the border with Pakistan , he said Indian spy agency RAW is planning and funding the terror in Pakistan from that sites.

However, he reiterated anti-terror resolve saying that Pakistanis were undeterred and their moral is high.

The PML-N leader lashed out at former military dictator Pervez Musharraf for not doing much to counter terrorism.

Why not anyone questions Musharraf for it and for passing this menace to the succeeding governments, he posed. On the Panama case, he said the decision will silence the critics of the government.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan has strongly condemned Defense blast. He said that blast is activity of a handful of cowardly and brutal elements. He expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.