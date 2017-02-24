LAHORE - Political and religious parties showed solidarity with the families of DHA blast vicitims.

Besides the routine condemnation, the PTI and the PPP leaders, however, also blasted the Punjab government for resisting a military-led operation for over three years. The leaders of two parties also grilled the federal government for not implementing the National Action Plan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that significant delay in conducting military operation in Punjab had done a lot of damage in the province. He said it was a mistake on the part of Punjab government not to allow the Rangers to take on the terrorists. Imran Khan also said that National Action Plan should have been implemented in letter and spirit.

Talking to media in Peshawar, the PTI chief said that a country-wide operation against terrorists should be launched simultaneously to achieve the desired results.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto also criticized the government for showing laxity in the implementation of NAP. He said country was paying heavy price for government’s lackluster response to the extremists.

Former President of Pakistan and President, PPP-P, Asif Ali Zardari in a statement said that targeting innocent people was the most cowardly and despicable act which must be condemned. He said that Pakistani nation will never succumb to violence by the terrorists. He also prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed souls and early recovery of the injured. Zardari also sympathized with the bereaved families.

Condemning the DHA blast, PML-Q leaders Ch Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi said that entire nation should support the military-led operation against terrorism. Jamat-e-Islami and JUI-F leaders also issued statements of condemnation.

Also, central leader of PML-N expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over blast and offered his condolences with the bereaved families.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.