LAHORE - Chaos and confusion prevailed at city hospitals where the dead and injured of Defense Housing Authority blast were brought Thursday.

Government had declared emergency at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) where most of the patients were shifted after the tragic incident.

Delay in setting up information desks at hospitals caused panic stricken people to run from one facility to the other to know about condition of their near and dear ones. Management of hospitals, however, claimed smooth service delivery and provision of treatment facilities to the injured without any delay.

“Senior consultants, doctors and paramedical staff was in standby position when the rescue teams brought the blood-soaked dead bodies and the injured to the hospital,” LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir told media men.

He said those needing emergency surgeries have been shifted to Operation Theatres. Senior consultants are supervising treatment of injured, he said.

As many as 37 injured including five in critical condition were still under treatment at different public and private sector hospitals in Lahore.

As many as 16 injured including three in critical condition were under treatment at LGH. As many as 12 injured, one of them critical, was under treatment at National Hospital Defense, five at DHA Medical Complex and two each at Jinnah Hospital and Adil Hospital. One injured at Jinnah Hospital was reported to be in serious condition.

As many as four people were brought dead while three seriously injured breathed their last at LGH. Law enforcement agencies beefed up security at LGH and other hospitals where injured were shifted from the blast site in posh locality of Lahore.

Sunny Khokhar, 26, said that he was in the basement when huge explosion shaken walls of the building. “Luckily, I managed to come out of smoke filled basement of restaurant. Injured were lying on floor. Rescue people reached the market minutes after the blast. They shifted the injured including me to the LGH,” he said.

The injured received minor injuries to multiple fractures from head to toe. The dead received serious burn and multiple fractures. Patients with serious burn injuries were referred to burn unit of Jinnah Hospital where condition of one was reportedly critical.

Heart rendering scenes of crying of women while embracing each others were witnessed on getting tragic news of deaths or critical condition of dear and near ones. Relatives of deceased and injured criticized the government for failure to protect public life and property.

They also lamented that the authorities did not allow seeing condition of injured at National Hospital. The management shut main gate of National Hospital, not allowing any one to enter the health facility. Later they allowed entry of relatives of injured.

Huge number of people, majority of them youth thronged LGH and other hospitals for donating blood.

Like the previous incidents, politicians and government officers in large numbers visited LGH and other hospitals to enquire after health of injured.

Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq, Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed, MNA Pervaiz Malik, Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal, Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed, Director General Rescue 1122 Rizwan Naseer and DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf visited LGH and other hospitals to inquire after health of injured.

They expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives. They directed hospital administration to extend best medical facilities to the injured. Kh Salman Rafiq donated O-ve blood at National Hospital. He appealed youth to donate blood for saving lives of injured brothers. He said that such cowardice attempts would fail to demoralise the nation. He urged unity to fail the nefarious designs of enemies of Pakistan.

Najam Shah said that injured were getting quality treatment free of cost. He said that senior doctors were supervising treatment. He said that the officers were monitoring the process of treatment of injured.