LAHORE - He was escorted to the House by special assistant to Punjab chief minister Rana Muhammad Arshad. An attendant led him to his seat and handed him a copy of the oath he was about to take as member of country’s largest legislature.

A novice in the House, he looked cool and calm occasionally casting his eyes over the press gallery. He was Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, a religious cleric, who won a bye-election from Jhang district in December last year. His late father, Haq Nawaz Jhangvi, was founder of a sectarian outfit, Anjaman-e-Sipah-e Sahaba which set the tone for sectarian killings in 1985 during Zia’s era. It was founded to counter the moves from Tehreek-e-Nifaaz-e Fiqae Jaafria, a Shia organization allegedly backed by Iran.

But the young Jhangvi says he is now a different person altogether. Despite his sectarian past, he insists he has shunned sectarianism. He portrays himself to be a great proponent of peace in his home town. But still he is not regretful about his past. After his election victory, he had refused to offer any comment when a reporter asked him if he had any regrets about his anti- Shia speeches.

Jhangvi’s election to the Punjab Assembly two months back raised fears in political circles because of his sectarian background. Many feared his entry into the Assembly might fan sectarianism as he also hailed from a town with a history of sectarian clashes between Sunni and Shia groups. This was so because the 29-year-old Masroor is also on a list of persons suspected to have links with militants.

As the proceeding started, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal administered oath to the newcomer who pledged to act according to the Constitution and the Assembly rules of procedure. He was then asked by the Chair to say a few words on his becoming member of the august House.

“I have come to the Assembly with two-point agenda: development of Jhang district and maintenance of peace there”, he told the House. Reading from a written script, Masroor highlighted issues of health and education in his district also demanding setting up of a university and up-gradation of a civil hospital there. To end unemployment in the area, he urged the authorities to declare Jhang an industrial-free zone with the status of an administrative division.

After joining the JUI-F, he is now the Parliamentary leader of his new party. Before him, Dr Wasim Akhtar had the distinction of being a sole member of Jamat-e-Islami in the House as well as its Parliamentary leader.

But strangely enough, Jhangvi’s oath taking proved to be a lackluster affair in the Assembly. It seemed as if it was a non-event. Nobody was interested to talk about him either in the House or outside it. But a dozen of his supporters from his home town were present in the gallery to watch his oath-taking.

Masroor’s first day in the Assembly passed without any controversy. He was seen reciting something (perhaps the holy verses) in his heart throughout the little time he spent in the House. The usual exchange of barbs between the treasury and the opposition benches also did not impress him. He left the Assembly in the middle of heated arguments between the two sides on Panama case.

The PTI members protested in the House over recent remarks of the Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah apparently made against the judiciary and the army. Opposition leader Mehmoodur Rashid asked the law minister to take back his words about the state institutions. But it was too much for the defiant Rana from Faisalabad. He not only rejected the demand from the opposition leader, he also added some furious remarks to his earlier statement. Referring to the statement of Sheikh Rashid about a “coffin”coming out of the Supreme Court soon, he said: “I firmly say that coffins will come out of every street and city if a coffin comes out of the Supreme Court”. Rana said everybody knew what is in a coffin. But at the same time, the law minister expressed his complete confidence in the independence and integrity of the judges hearing the Panama case. “They are the best human beings”, he said. The minister also reiterated that if a popular leader is ousted through undemocratic means people don’t accept it.

He said his remarks about the military courts had been misinterpreted. He clarified that military courts were set up as a short time measure and now there was need to strengthen the judicial system.

Not satisfied with the ministers’ response, the PTI members gathered close to Speaker’s podium chanting anti-Nawaz slogans. The purpose was to stop the proceedings, but the Assembly took up its entire agenda amid opposition’s hullabaloo over minister’s remarks.

