LAHORE - An Asian Development Bank mission, headed by Kiyoshi Nakamitsu, visited the Urban Unit yesterday and discussed Project Participatory Technical Assessment Studies (PPTA) and Draft Loan Agreement under the project of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program.

Plans on procurement, gender, communication, risk management, water and sanitation, social safeguard, financial analysis, project administration manual and infrastructure were discussed. The team had group meetings with various sector specialists at the Urban Unit ensuring that the recommended plans about five intermediate cities namely Sialkot, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bhawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan were discussed to benefit the communities. The delegation later called on Secretary Local Government & Community Development and Secretary Planning & Development Department discussing the funds flow mechanism and other relevant legalities of the project. Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program aims to improve the quality of living in 13 cities of Punjab through Multi Tranche Financing Facility (MTFF) of ADB. In the first phase, Sialkot and Sahiwal cities are selected under this program.