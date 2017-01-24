LAHORE - The Provincial Management Service (PMS) Association has condemned a malicious campaign against Ayesha Mumtaz, the former director operations of Punjab Food Authority.

At a meeting chaired by its president Nasim Sadiq, the association stressed that all the officers should face such mafias with iron hands and keep up the fight against ‘food terrorists’.

Six marriage halls sealed

The Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority yesterday sealed six marriage halls in New Garden Town for violation of building by-laws.

The minimum plot size required for constructing a marriage hall was four kanals and two kanals of land had to be left vacant for parking. None of these marriage halls had fulfilled these conditions. The owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for constructing residences or office buildings.

The sealed marriage halls included Gracious Marriage Hall, Sapphire Marriage Hall, Mughal-e-Azam Marriage Hall, Grand Marquee, Zouj Marriage Hall and Noor Jehan Marriage Hall.

Meanwhile, the LDA’s Estate Management Directorate-II retrieved 20 plots worth millions from land grabbers in Sabazazar Scheme. These included seven plots, each measuring 10 marlas, in block A, one such plot in E block, seven plots of seven marlas and two of three and a half marla in Block H-1, one plot of five marlas in Block-L and two plots, each measuring five marlas, in Block-M of Sabazazar.