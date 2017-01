LAHORE - The Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan (HNPIP) is going to hold a seminar on “National Issues and Media’s Priorities” on Thursday at HNPIP auditorium, Majeed Nizami Road. Former CPNE president Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami will preside over while senior analysts Dr Farid Ahmad Piracha, Sohail Warraich and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly with be the chief guests.