LAHORE - Punjab Finance department yesterday assured the Lahore High Court that pending amount would soon be released to 36 pensioners while the rest of the amount would be paid within the period of one year.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the LHC took up the contempt petitions moved by the 36 petitioners against non-compliance of the court orders regarding payment of the pension.

During the proceedings, the finance secretary told the court that a summary had been sent to accountant general office for the release of the funds to the tune of Rs10 billion. He stated that the petitioners would receive the arrears of the pension without any delay while rest of the pensioners would start receiving the arrears from the month of July.

After the undertaking of the Finance department, the chief justice disposed of the petition.

CASE OF A LAWYER’S SON

The Lahore High Court will take up a petition today for cancellation of bail granted to a senior lawyer’s son allegedly involved in making a life-attempt on a female class fellow at a private college and her little sister.

The suspect, Shah Hussain allegedly attacked Khadija, the petitioner, who went to pick her younger sister Sofia from a school on Durand Road. Khadija received serious injuries. In Sept, the LHC dismissed pre-arrest bail of the suspect while the sessions court allowed him post-arrest bail after two months. The complainant through her counsel pleaded the court to set aside court’s orders and order police to take action against the suspect on the basis of said charges. Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali would hear the petition today.