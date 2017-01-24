LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday allowed a non-governmental organisation to carry out its activities across the province, ordering the government that no coercive measure should be taken against the NGO staff.

Last week, South Asia Partnership-Pakistan (SAP-PK) was ordered by interior ministry and Punjab Home department to halt its operations over allegations of pursuing anti-state agenda.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter and suspended the restraining orders against the NGO.

The NGO’s executive director, Muhammad Tehseen through his counsel, had submitted that SAP-PK was a non-profit, non-governmental organisation which was established for charitable, educational and development purposes.

He said it was also registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and was working within the constitutional limits. The board of directors of the NGO, comprising eminent people, set the policy for the society while the executive director was mandated to implement its policy through the guidelines set by the board, he added.

Tehseen informed the court that they had always invited government functionaries to their programs, so their activities were open and clear. But the respondents - Social Welfare and Baitul Maal - issued notices to their centers in Nankana Sahib, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Bhakkar and directed them to stop their activities with immediate effect, and suspend its operation throughout the country, the petitioner’s counsel informed. The counsel submitted the government letter before the court which read: “The SAP-PK has been observed working in South Punjab pursuing anti state agenda alleging Armed Forces/LEAS for harassment of workers and curtailing freedom of action of NGOs/NGOs. For this purpose, the NGO prepared a shadow report for sharing with UN Human Rights Commission presenting a very black picture of Human Rights situation in Pakistan targeting directly the measures taken in context of NAP and Operation Zarb-e-Azab.”

The counsel held that the letter was illegal and was misleading as the allegations levelled against SAP-PK of producing a shadow report for the UN was incorrect and false and if such report was to be made even then it was the right of any organisation or individual to do so. He also maintained that the local police were harassing the staff from carrying out its functions which was unconstitutional. He prayed the court to declare the orders restraining the society from carrying out its activities as illegal and unconstitutional and bar the respondents from harassing the staff within the country. After hearing the arguments, the chief justice, suspending the government orders, allowed the NGO to resume its operations.