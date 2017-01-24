LAHORE - Toilets, especially at public places, are a must and provided in almost every city of the world. However, as the sprawling metropolis braces for mega development projects, there is little stress on providing basic facilities to people.

Lahore is home to nearly 10 million people. But there are only 10 operational public toilets, according to the City District Government.

The one at Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town is being reconstructed and would be auctioned on its completion. Other nine public toilets are located at Dispensary Lorri Adda, Fruit Market Ravi Road, Truck Adda No I, Truck Adda No II, Madina Market, Shah Alam, Liberty Market, Services Hospital and Ichhra Market. It was not the same two decades ago, when there were 40 public toilets in the provincial capital. But with each passing year, the number has been on the decline.

Besides the lack of public lavatories in the city, the condition of existing public toilets is more than deplorable. There are no commode toilets that can be used by senior citizens or by those who have been advised by doctors to use the same. All CDGL-managed public toilets have been built on the old WC toilet style. But both are not kept in clean hygienic conditions.

At public parks, not all the toilets constructed and managed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) are functional and in good condition. “If water is available, there’s no light inside the toilets at public parks,” said Shamir Ahmed, a regular visitor of Gillani Park (Previously Race Course Park).

Although there are some commode toilets in this park, interestingly none of them have seats where one could sit. Therefore, their usage is out of question.

Tight lipped on the issue, sources in the Public Facilities department of CDGL yesterday revealed they have been waiting since 2010 for a response to the summaries moved to the finance department of Punjab government to build 10 more public toilets. Seven years ago, a government survey was conducted to construct new public toilets in Johar Town, Faisal Town and Thokar Niaz Biag areas.

“This year, 30th June is the last date for expiry of the auctioning of the washrooms/bathrooms and after that new auction will be announced. If we get appropriate reply and funds allocated for the establishment of more public toilets the overall situation will improve,” sources in CDGL told The Nation, requesting anonymity.

They added that a policy to build new public toilets has been envisaged but the funds allocation is the biggest obstacle for its implementation.

According to Unicef, more than 41 million people in Pakistan lack access to adequate toilets that force them to defecate in public areas making it third largest country behind India and Indonesia where people don’t have access to public toilets.

The situation is worse for women who are regular visitor of markets and upon attending call of nature it becomes difficult to find a toilet in city’s markets. According to a United Nations study published in 2013, finding a phone is easier than finding a toilet in the country.

Another issue is that corruption is also rampant at the existing facilities, with officials charging Rs10 to Rs 30 per person while government rates from Rs5 to Rs10 per person.

Due to unsatisfactory condition of the public toilets, women rarely use public toilets in one of the most populous city of Pakistan.

“The PML-N led Punjab government has been spending billion dollars on the mega projects like Orange Line Metro Train but at the same time citizens of Lahore are deprived of basic facilities like availability of clean water and access to public toilets,” complained Maryam Hussain, a teacher by profession and working as human rights activist.

“There must be transparency in spending money and proper funds should be allocated for the public toilets in the city of 10 million people. It is tax payers right to have access to basic facilities,” she stressed.

According to a Unicef report on children in Pakistan, around 10 million are practicing open defecation which detrimentally affects children’s lives, making them more susceptible to stunting and exposing them to the risk of diarrhoea, polio and other diseases.

Despite Unicef support to Pakistan Approach to Total Sanitation (PATS), there is much to be done on the part of provincial government.

A survey conducted by The Nation shows that most of the open defecation is under practice in sub-urban areas, markets and in villages on the outskirts of city.The Unicef report shows only 64 per cent of Pakistan’s population uses improved sanitation, with wide disparity between urban 83 percent and rural areas 51 percent. The rural versus urban statistics show that only 21 per cent population in Pakistan openly defecate and only 1 percent urban population practices open defecation.

