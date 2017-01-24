LAHORE - The Pakistan Awami Tehreek will stage a demonstration outside Aiwan-i-Iqbal on Jan 27 to demand release of the Justice Ali Baqar Najafi Commission Report.

In press conference at Model Town Secretariat yesterday, PAT’s secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gundapur said that Dr Tahirul Qadri will address the party workers through video link from Toronto and will announce future course of action regarding Model Town incident justice.

PAT Secretary Information Noorullah Siddiqui, Sajid Mahmood Bhatti, Jawad Hamid, Naeemuddin Ch and Hafiz Ghulam Farid were also present at the press conference.

Gandapur regretted that after a lapse of two years, families of those who were killed in Model Town clash with police still await justice. “The first hearing of the Model Town case in an anti-terrorism court started on Jan 24, 2014; however no department is ready to take action against the influential accused in the bloody clash,” the PAT leader said, adding that there was no shift in the party position it had taken on June 17, 2014.

Gandapur further said that the Sharifs could befool the nation on the Panama issue but they cannot absolve themselves of the Model Town killings that were aired on all the TV channels. On June 17, 2014, he said, one DIG, seven SPs and 17 SHOs were present at the place on incident but in the FIR (No 696) only one SHO and a constable had been challenged. “Sharif brothers will not get away by making some people scapegoat,” he held.

According to the PAT secretary-general, they had presented 56 eyewitness, presented 61 medico-legal certificates and 10 autopsy reports and fulfilled all legal requirements in the case, besides presenting audio evidence. Gandapur told the media that PAT had named Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Ch Nisar, Pervaiz Rashid, Kh Asif, Kh Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, IGP Mushtaq Sukhera and DIG Rana Abdul Jabbar in the case and demanded they be presented in the court.

He also highlighted that the party had also presented in the court a recording of Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference in which he had claimed that he would resign and face legal action if the Najafi Report held him accountable.