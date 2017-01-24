LAHORE - Every Sunday, footpaths of Anarkali are found filled with precious books on almost every subject, attracting the students to buy them on cheaper rates.

A great number of book-hunters reach the spot to purchase the books of their choice and mostly of their discipline. Although these books can also be bought from the footpaths of old law college, the turnover of audience is amazing on Sundays.

This market near Anarkali won’t disappoint you in getting the book you have strived hard to buy, but couldn’t find anywhere else. However, it craves proficiency to bargain with the seller, who quotes an expensive price. The students of different departments are their permanent clients.

The latest and previous editions of magazines, old books and novels are sold at several bandstand near Urdu Bazaar, Main Market, Saddar Bazaar; but the prices are quite high than those being sold on the footpaths.

This treasure on footpaths contains English best sellers, literature of English, Urdu and Punjabi, fashion, interior designing, NGO’S magazine, New York Times, Vogue, Guardian and other global reading stuff. The interesting thing to share here that is many kiosks prefer to purchase cheaper books from these footpaths to sell them on higher rates.

Many of used and economical edition of original hardcover books of engineering, medical and computer science are sold like hot cakes, which cost around Rs1,500 at bookstores while interestingly, such books can be accessed in just Rs500 to Rs700 from these footpaths.

Not only this, the fashion magazines like Vogue, Hello, Elle, Wonderland, Allure, British Vogue, Cliché Magazine, In Style, Vogue Paris, Vogue India and others are showcased on footpaths in just Rs500.

However, the big question is that why we can’t sell these precious pieces of literature properly. Other than the obvious answer to this million dollar question that proper book stands come with high prices, the public response is not enough.

With the growing influence of Internet and trend of social media, the habit of book-reading is simply vanishing, and these books have found a permanent place on footpaths only.

Wajahat Hussain, a book seller on the footpath, said: “People visiting these footpaths are mostly students of medical, civil, computer science, electric engineering and mass communication. Only they are our permanent clients. On the other hand, people who are not much keen about buying the books also place orders, but rarely,” the bookseller told The Nation.

He also highlighted that this wonderful business has been greatly affected by the taxes imposed on the import of new books. “Still we are earning well because of our regular clients (students) and especially from the customers who approach us for rare books.”

At one of the stalls near Anarkali, a student of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) said: “Belonging to a middle class family and making into the KEMU through scholarship, purchasing new books has always been very tough on me, but thanks to these footpath sellers, I have not only been buying my books on cheaper rates but also getting out-of-stock books by placing just an order. Within a week, we managed to get what we want.”

FAIZAN JAVED