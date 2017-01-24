LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said beds will be placed in the private hospitals from the government resources to provide health facilities to the masses.

Presiding over a meeting yesterday, the chief minister commended the Prime Minister’s National Health Insurance Programme and announced to expand its scope across Punjab in phases. He also ordered the authorities to demarcate the pieces of land for the establishment of hospitals at the divisional headquarters under the public private partnership.In the first phase, the National Health Insurance Programme will be expanded to the southern Punjab and all-out resources will be utilised to expand it to all 36 districts. Shehbaz Sharif ordered the authorities concerned to prepare a roadmap for the Programme.

During the meeting, the chairman of CM Inspection Team presented the initial investigation report on implantation of misbranded and pricey stents to patients in Mayo Hospital.

Directing the authorities to pursue uniform strategy regarding the purchase of stents, the CM vowed to change the system to provide the health facilities to the poor equal to available to the rich. He said the state is responsible to provide standardised health facilities to the citizens, vowing that the government will discharge this obligation at any cost.

“This is the time to change the cruel system which has been prevailing for decades and if this rotten system is not changed the revolution will replace it. We have to correct this system and proceed forward in a professional way. It is the time for action, not for rhetoric,” the CM added. Shehbaz said a new system is being introduced for the purchase transportation distribution and the storage of medicines and with this system based on modern technology embezzlement and corruption will be uprooted so that provision of medicines to the common man could be ensured.

He further said that the provincial government would setup its own warehouses for storage of medicines and get support from the partnership from Health Ministry of Turkey in this regard and by the end of current, five warehouses will be set up.

For completion of health care system, he informed, a cabinet committee has been established which has been provided revolving fund amounting to Rs100 million.

He warned that there should not be any complaint of non-provision of ventilators in government hospitals. During the meeting, he asked the Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University to present a report on the death of a female patent in the Services Hospital due to unavailability of ventilator. He added that a strategy has been evolved to overcome the shortage of nephrologists in government hospitals.

‘TRADE NOT AID’

Pakistan needs trade and not aid to promote its economy, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday. “We do not need aid rather we need trade therefore bilateral trade should be given more and more promotion and the private sector should also be encouraged to create more job opportunities,” the chief minister said while taking to USAID Pakistan Mission Director John Groarke.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest and the promotion of mutual cooperation in energy, agriculture and other sectors.

Highlighting the ties which Pakistan and the US enjoyed for years, Shehbaz Sharif underscored the need to further promote the bilateral relations on the side of trade and economic cooperation.

John Groarke, on the occasion, said the US cooperation with the Punjab will continue on permanent basis and the efforts of the Punjab government to improve agriculture production are inspirational.

US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw was also present besides provincial minister Dr Ayesha Ghos Pasha, adviser Dr Umar Saif, chairman P&D, CEO Punjab Investment Board and others.