LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a human trafficker from Faisalabad city, officials said yesterday.

Sources said that an FIA team conducted a raid in Satellite Town and arrested a human trafficker identified as Muhammad Ijaz. The agency also recovered Rs960,000 from his possession

The accused was running an illegal business of sending innocent people abroad after extorting huge amounts from them. Muhammad Ijaz was involved in several cases of fraud, extortion and sending people abroad illegally.

The accused had extorted Rs960,000 from Muhammad Asif, son of Noor Muhammad, a resident of district Chinniot, and two others for employment in Malaysia. The FIA team recovered five Pakistani passports, stamps and other fake documents. The FIA officials, after registering a case No. 98/2016 of human trafficking, sent accused behind the bars under Section (U/S), 17/22 Immigration Ordinance (E.O) 1979.

Also, in five different raids, FIA Gujranwala and Gujrat arrested five people allegedly involved in human smuggling, said a spokesman for the agency.

Those arrested included: Muhammad Asif, resident of Gujranwala; Mudassar Hanif of Lahore; Muhammad Amjad, resident of Sialkot, who had travelled to Italy without any document; Muhammad Ashraf and Adnan, resident of Sialkot; and Muhammad Nawaz, resident of Mandi Bahaud Din.