LAHORE - Security has been heightened at the churches and police headquarters across the provincial metropolis amid Taliban threats.

Police sources said that the latest security measures were taken to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists after intelligence inputs indicating possible suicide bomb attacks on churches and offices of the law enforcement agency. Sources added that terrorists belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) riding on a motorcycle could hit the vehicle or convoy of top police officers in the big cities. The police department has issued a circular to the regional, district, and city police officers and directed them to ensure foolproof security arrangements for police officers, offices, and the headquarters.

The police were also directed to set up surprise pickets on city roads to check and intercept the movement of militants. Hundreds of police on Sunday were seen busy in security operations across the metropolis. Heavy police contingents were also deployed at churches to ensure foolproof security for the minorities.

Meanwhile, capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains said that the police were put on high alert across the metropolis to maintain peace. The officer on Sunday visited different churches and key government installations to check police deployment. On this occasion, the CCPO directed the field police officers to remain on their toes and ensure best security arrangements.

The police vigilance teams were also activated at street level to check the activities of the suspected persons. Citizens are requested to immediately contact the police in case they notice any suspicious activity in their area.



OUR STAFF REPORTER