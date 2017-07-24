LAHORE - City police arrested Balaj Tipu, the son of Tipu Truckanwala, and his three bodyguards for their involvement in aerial firing in the Gowalmandi police precincts on Sunday.

CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains and DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf took notice of the incident after local TV channels aired footage showing several bodyguards of Balaj Tipu firing in the air with automatic rifles to celebrate his release from the prison.

Reportedly, several gunmen resorted to aerial firing at the rooftop of a house in the walled city to celebrate the release of Tipu, who was granted post-arrest bail in the murder case of his cousin Basit the other day.

The gunfire triggered fear and panic in the densely populated locality. SP City police division Adil Memon told reporters that the police arrested Balaj Ameer Tipu, Momin, Riaz, and Faizan Ilyas and also recovered one M16 rifle one AK-47 and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

The police also registered a criminal case against the accused persons.

A city police spokesman said no one is above the law and the police will take stern action against the violators.



OUR STAFF REPORTER