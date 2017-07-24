The Supreme Court has shown that it is not as patriotic as one could wish. It had the perfect opportunity to turf Mian Nawaz Sharif out of office and order that PTI chief Imran Khan replace him forthwith, but it muffed it, by retreating into the safety of a reserved judgement, and that too after listening to the lawyers for at least four sides go on and on. Well, not the PTI lawyer, who made cogent and substantial arguments, but the lawyers for the Sharif family, who mumbled and gnashed their way through strained and specious arguments. And who refused to disclose where Mian Nawaz got the money to buy the Mayfair flats.

The PTI lawyers did not put forward the most telling arguments of them all, that Imran Khan had not only won the 1992 World Cup, but had also built a cancer hospital. If the first fact alone does not prove Mian Nawaz’s corruption, combined with the second, it does. Instead, the Supreme Court asks rude questions about Imran’s income as a cricketer. Mian Nawaz has pretensions to being a cricketer, and an opener at that. And everyone knows that Imran in his playing days terrorised openers all over the world. Raking up Imran’s offshore company is obviously a result of that envy.

The cricketing connection continues with yet another letter from the Qatari prince about the money trail. You might remember that Qatar is where Saifur Rehman made his fortune. And Saifur Rehman, known as Ehtesabur Rehman for becoming the head of the Ehtesab Bureau, was also Mian Nawaz’s appointee as head of the cricket board. But the Qatari prince has a thing about coming into Pakistani jurisdiction, for he refuses to come even to the Pakistan Embassy in Doha, let alone appear before the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

What is he afraid of? Could it be the Punjab police? Qatar was formerly a British colony, and maybe he knows of the methods of colonial police, which was to beat everyone connected with the case until one confessed. Understand, the purpose was not to serve the ends of justice, or any other such airy-fairy concept, but to produce a confession.

This was based on the observation that the natives would grow restless if no culprit was found for crimes. Obviously, the Qatari prince knows that once in the hands of the police, he would within 24 hours confess to all camel thefts in Qatar since he was born. It is Mian Nawaz’s failure that he has failed to convince him otherwise. Or does the prince have any special reasons for avoiding the average Pakistani DSP, who is as paunchy and as pigeon toed as any predecessor under the Raj. The JIT may not include any such horny handed DSP, but it certainly follows that school of policing.

It is not because of his inability to convince the police forces of the country not to follow this school that rumours of Interior Minister Ch Nisar’s resignation are doing the rounds. Previously, the PM would bring him around, but it seems that this time, Ch Nisar has found out that he won’t get the succession to Mian Nawaz if he is disqualified. Ch Nisar would have been the first world leader to have resembled Mr Bean. Mr Bean, or rather Rowan Atkinson, would have had his career revived.

Or maybe there is a more intrinsic clash, a more basic difference that has come to light. Ch Nisar is just showing that a man with a wig can’t get along with one with a hair transplant. So the PTI should be out for him, what with Aleem Khan already in it (He’s insisted his friends call him ‘Hairy’ ever since his transplant.) Maybe Ch Nisar can join forces with Sheikh Rasheed. He’s from Rawalpindi too, so whenever the mood takes either, they can swap notes on toupees easily. Anyway, the PTI can’t take any more hirsute leaders. Too many people flipping their flowing locks, in imitation of the leader.

But apart from the abundant hair, the PTI also relies on Imran’s cricketing exploits. No one has told the Supreme Court to stop delving into the money trail behind his London flat, bought through an offshore company, because he won the World Cup. There has been some debate about this. If Imran’s reward for that is the Prime Ministership, what should be Sarfraz Ahmed’s for winning this year’s ICC Trophy? Well, either he could wait 25 years, until 2042, when he can wrest the youth vote out of Imran’s by-then palsied grip, or he could be made caretaker PM in the next elections.

Of course, instead of asking what did Mian Nawaz win, we could ask what did Modi win. Especially when Dhoni has been added to the list on which Kapil Dev has been since 1983, with no reward. Well, Imran should watch Clive Lloyd, who captained the first World Cup-winning side in 1975, and still hasn’t become President of his native Guyana.