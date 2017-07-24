LAHORE - Dismissal of PTI chief Imran Khan’s petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on charges of corruption remained a prominent case at the Lahore High Court last week.

Justice Shahid Karim turned down Khan’s plea, holding that it was not maintainable and observed that the petitioner may approach the relevant forum. The petition was argued by senior lawyer Babar Awan who recently quit the PPP and joined the PTI.

Justice Karim asked the PTI counsel to explain whether any court had declared the Panama JIT report effective or whether the LHC had not already dismissed the petition on the grounds of personal business. On this, Awan said the court was right in its observation, but Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif concealed all these facts in his nomination papers.

Imran Khan had made Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Election Commission of Pakistan parties in the case, alleging that he (Shehbaz Sharif) took oath as member of the provincial assembly and head of the cabinet, but violated his oath.

He had relied on the Panama JIT report against the ruling family and alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had misused his powers as Punjab chief minister to establish and relocate selected sugar mills to southern Punjab.

Khan alleged that Shehbaz Sharif misused his powers as he allowed his relatives and others through an illegal notification to establish new sugar mills and relocate them to southern Punjab. He said that Shehbaz Sharif had been ruling Punjab for about nine years. “He became chief minister of the province after his election as an MPA from PP-159 and, being head of the cabinet, he was custodian of every penny and all assets of the province, but he acted quite contrary to it,” he said.

Khan also relied on the Supreme Court decision in the Panama Papers case and the inquiry report prepared by the joint investigation team (JIT) against the ruling Sharif family. He also relied up judgements of the LHC on various writ petitions. He prayed to the court to disqualify Shehbaz Sharif and order the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue a notification in accordance with the law.

However, Khan’s counsel Babar Awan could not satisfy the court, which dismissed the petition.

Also, the Lahore High Court last week dismissed a petition seeking Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification conditional with a NAB reference, saying it was not maintainable.

Muhammad Amin, a citizen, moved the petition, stating that the JIT was not an institution and nobody could be declared guilty without lawful investigation. Under Article 10-A, fair trial is the right of every citizen, he said. He stated the matter of Nawaz Sharif should be sent to the NAB rather than his conviction by the court. On this, Justice Shahid Karim, who heard the arguments, observed the petition was not maintainable as the matter was in the Supreme Court.

Another legal battle between Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan on allegations of Rs10 billion offer by the former to the latter through a common friend remained centre of public attention last week. Legal experts believe this case may be challenging for the PTI chief because the allegations he levelled against his rival are of serious nature and hard to be proven unless the common friend records his statement and provides evidence. At the last hearing, a sessions court once again issued a notice to PTI chief Imran Khan on Rs10 billion defamation suit moved by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allegedly offering the former bribe to withdraw the Panama Papers case.

Arguing before the court, Mustafa Ramday, the counsel for the chief minister, said that Imran levelled false allegations of bribery against his client. He said that Imran Khan through the media stated in April that a common friend offered him Rs10 billion on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif to remain silent on the Panama Papers issue. The counsel said it was a serious allegation against his client that badly damaged his repute. The allegation also caused serious mental agony and stress to his client, the lawyer added.

Ramday prayed to the court to issue a decree to recover Rs10 billion as compensation for his client from Imran for publication of the defamatory content.

After hearing the initial arguments of the plaintiff, an additional district and sessions judge issued notice to Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing until August 21. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif urged Imran Khan through a legal notice to name the person within 14 days who, according to his claim, contacted him on his behalf with Rs10 billion bribe offer. Otherwise, he said, court would be moved against him.

It was the second such notice by the Punjab chief minister in his private capacity as he had also served a legal notice of Rs26 billion on Imran Khan last year in October over allegations of corruption against him (Shehbaz) and demanded that the PTI chairman tender an apology. That notice was unprecedented in terms of size of the amount, as no political leader in the near past had claimed such a huge compensation for alleged defamation.

On October 26, the chief minister held a press conference and said: “Imran Khan accused me of Rs26 billion corruption. Today, I announce filing Rs26 billon defamation lawsuit against him.” “Whether a reply comes or not, I will approach the court. If the court proves the allegations against me, my children and I will leave politics forever. But if the court proves him [Imran] wrong, then the nation will make a decision,” he said. However, it was the PTI, which filed a suit against Shehbaz Sharif in an Islamabad sessions court that is still pending.

Last week, Amina Malik, a member of civil society, filed a petition in the Supreme Court (Lahore registry) against 19 parliamentarians, including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and some ministers, on charges of speaking on sub judice matters. She moved the SC against Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Daniyal Aziz, Asif Kirmani, Maiza Hameed, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Rana Sanaullah, Capt (r) Safdar and Senator Nehal Hashmi. She submitted that the respondents committed contempt of court by speaking on the matters sub judice in the Supreme Court. She requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against them.

Petitions against airing of Indian dramas in Pakistan, appointment of an acting inspector general of Punjab Police as permanent IG and appointment of vice chancellors to public universities were also highlights of the week. The LHC allowed airing of Indian dramas in the country and suspended notification for acting IGP’s appointment as permanent IGP. The government’s stance was rejected in both cases, as law officers could not satisfy the court.

Besides these cases, there was a breakthrough as the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the top regulatory body of the lawyers, finally joined SCBA and LHCBA’s protest against PM Nawaz and observed a countrywide protest.

PBC Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon said that report of the JIT had proved that PM Nawaz and his family members were guilty of corruption. Therefore, he said, he had lost his justification to remain in office.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association was the first bar to raise voice against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over Panama leaks. The Pakistan Bar Council, in the beginning, had opposed the call for PM’s resignation and held a convention in Islamabad.

Ahsan Bhoon demanded resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar. He requested the Supreme Court to take the case of Panama leaks to its logical end and disqualify those found guilty in the JIT report. He also requested the court to take action against government ministers for using derogatory and threatening language against JIT members and SC judges.

FIDA HUSSNAIN