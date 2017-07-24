LAHORE - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has stepped up efforts for revival of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), a dysfunctional alliance of religious parties that was formed in 2002.

Although some religious parties, which have been part of the alliance, are not willing to rejoin the MMA, most of them are likely to contest the next general elections under the banner of this alliance, a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) told The Nation after party President Pir Ijaz Hashmi’s meeting with JUI-F senior leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri here on Sunday.

Haidri, who is deputy speaker of the Senate of Pakistan, is in Lahore nowadays to establish contacts with various religious parties and discuss with them the strategy for the next elections. Haideri’s party headed by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is overwhelmingly supporting revival of the MMA. The Jamiat is considered the largest religious party of the country representing the Deoband School of Thought. Haideri also held meetings with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq and Islami Tehreek chief Allama Sajid Naqvi in Islamabad on Friday. He landed in Lahore to meet JUP and Jamaat-e-Islami leadership and discuss political strategy of religious groups for the next elections.

Insiders say that JI and JUI-S have shown their reluctance to work with the JUI-F, but seat adjustment is possible in some constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pir Ijaz and Haideri agreed on revival of the MMA at the aforementioned meeting.

The JUP chief however said that JUI-F and JI should quit the federal and provincial governments. The JUI-F is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the federal government, while the JI is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two leaders agreed that Islamic system of governance is the only way to realise the dream of developed Pakistan. They said that sectarianism was weakening the country and revival of the MMA would discourage this menace. They said that alliance of religious parties of different sects would send a message of love and peace to followers of these sects across the country. They said that across-the-board accountability was need of the hour.

OUR STAFF REPORTER