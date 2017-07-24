LAHORE - The Pakistan Peoples’ Party put up an impressive show in the Punjab capital city on Sunday to mount pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign from his office in the wake of JIT findings against him.

Chanting slogans of “Go Nawaz Go”, the party activists marched on Edgerton Road starting from Lahore Press Club. PPP’s Lahore chapter had organised this rally which culminated at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

PPP’s central Secretary Information Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Lahore President Mian Azizur Rehman Chan, and Punjab Women wing President Samina Khalid Ghurki addressed the party workers.

They demanded that Nawaz Sharif should resign to pave the way for election of a new prime minister through an in-house change. They said there was no justification left for the prime minister to stay in office after the JIT findings and subsequent observations of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Mian Azizur Rehman Chan to congratulate him on holding a successful rally in Lahore. Talking to Chan, the former president said that people had given their verdict against the prime minister after the JIT report bringing out the worst in the Sharif family.

OUR STAFF REPORTER