LAHORE - Who will be the next chief of the Punjab police? This question remains unanswered for the last couple of months amid growing political uncertainty. Since retirement of former inspector general of police, Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, both the federal and provincial governments are yet to choose the new chief of the country’s largest law enforcing agency.

Last week, acting IGP Capt (r) Muhammad Usman Khattak stunned many people at the central police office as he appeared in age-old back police uniform to receive guard of honour. A smart group of police officers presented welcome salute to Khattak on his first day in office as IGP on permanent grounds. But hours later, his appointment was suspended by the Lahore High Court.

Reportedly, the court expressed its anger that the Punjab government had appointed Khattak as the permanent IGP even though he was due to retire within three months. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the petition seeking appointment of a permanent IGP and implementation of the Police Order 2002. On the previous hearing, the chief justice had given the government third and the last deadline to do the needful. The court adjourned the hearing till July 26 after suspending the notification.

Earlier, the federal government had appointed Additional-IGP Usman Khattak as acting IGP after the retirement of Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera. Khattak was appointed IGP on July 17, just a day before the expiry of the third deadline given by the LHC to the government. He will reach the age of superannuation on November 1, 2017.

According to insiders, the names of several senior police officers are under consideration for the top police slot. They believe the government delayed the decision apparently because of preoccupation in the Panama case involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children. Among the aspirants are Lahore capital city police officer additional-IGP Muhammad Amin Wains, additional-IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi, additional-IGP Arif Nawaz and Special Branch Additional IGP Faisal Shahkar.

Wains, who introduced multiple initiatives to reform the Lahore police in recent years, is leading the race for the top slot in the Punjab police. Additional-IGP Amin Wains, police circles say, will not only continue implementation on the policies introduced by former IGP but he will also leave no stone unturned to change the Thana culture across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during the last two decades, took multiple initiatives to reform the age-old policing in the most populated province. Also, the CM hired the services of Turkish experts to improve the operational capabilities of the police force. On the CM directions, military instructors provided specialised training to the policemen in different fields.

During the last five years, the provincial government pumped billions of rupees into the police pocket to strengthen the civil law enforcement agency. Many special wings including police response units, Dolphin squads, and homicide cells were created in the department to improve the working of the police force.

But authorities are still struggling to overhaul the corruption-riddled policing and the change in police uniform is a case in point. The next year is said to be the year of general elections. One hopes that the ruling party would fulfill its promise of police reforms before the new elections since this point was the main part their election manifesto in 2013.

A couple of months ago, at least 30,000 newly-stitched uniforms were given to police in Lahore. In a phased programme, the provincial government is all set to replace the age-old black police uniform with olive green one. The city police department launched the new dress code officially in April.

The 180,000-strong Punjab police within months will be in new uniform. Since the provincial police department has decided to introduce new dress for the police force, the officers and Jawans will have to accept the change, no matter willingly or unwillingly.

Many policemen including senior officers objected to the government’s decision as the police department notified the new dress after months-long deliberations. As a matter of fact, many top police officers had unanimously approved the new dress for the police. But after the retirement of IGP Sukhera, some former police chiefs criticised the policy of new police uniform. They are demanding the government not to change the old code dress which had become “a symbol of recognition.”

Several policemen were seen whispering against the new policy. They were of the view that the new uniform has eliminated the “terror of the police force” on ground. They said that the policemen in their new uniform look like private security guards. Also, they added, the police face a lot of difficulties in discharging their duties in the new uniform especially during the summer season.

The police department earlier had dropped the same idea after facing strong resistances from within the force against the new uniform. In 2012, the idea of new police uniform had also triggered a heated debate within the department and in the national media as well. The proposal to change police uniform had been submitted to the government five years ago.

However, the department last year launched a fresh move to change the colour of the police uniform after doing complete homework. Several meetings were held and samples were shortlisted. Ultimately, most of the officers recommended olive-green colour, being graceful and weather-friendly, for the new police uniform.

Police officers say the approval regarding the new uniform was given after getting feedback from the field commanders. Several professionals helped police finalise the new pattern keeping in mind high-quality stitching, features, design, and comfort.

Police circles say the initiatives and policies introduced by government in recent past are bring a positive change as far the typical policing or Thana culture is concerned. All type of uncertainty will end following the appointment of IGP on permanent basis, said an official at the central police office.

The government had announced that the decision regarding new uniform will be reviewed after six months. “We have received a few complaints about the new uniform. The department will review this policy at an appropriate time but one thing is clear that the old black uniform will never be allowed again. Only, some changes could be made in the new official code dress, to be extended to across the province within months,” the officer said categorically.

ASHRAF JAVED