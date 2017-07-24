LAHORE - Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab disclosed on Sunday that new uniform for all paramedical staff in Punjab has been recommended that will enhance their grace and respect.

Addressing a ceremony of the Paramedical Staff Association here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), he lauded the new service structure for public sector hospitals' staff, citing that it would impact their performance positively.

Ghiyas said, "Paramedical staff is the backbone of medical field and Punjab government's steps will ensure their betterment. Lahore General Hospital has gone one step ahead as beds have been allocated for treatment of families of hospital employees."

The PGMI principal appealed to the medical staff to work hard and as a team and family that would definitely improve their performance.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir, the Paramedical Staff Association's Provincial President Yousaf Billa, General Secretary Rehmat Sindhu, and LGH President Rana Pervaiz also spoke on the occasion. They thanked the authorities concerned for providing them with a comprehensive service structure for which they had been waiting for last 30 years.

Other speakers thanked Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Health minister for their keen interest in the welfare activities for paramedical staff of the public hospitals.

36 hepatitis clinics to be set up in Punjab

A six-day training programme for the first batch of staff hired for clinics being set up under Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute's Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme (PKLI-HPTP) started at the PKLI site on Bedian Road on Sunday.

The HPTP programme is a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif whereby the provincial government was collaborating with PKLI&RC to set up and run hepatitis clinics in 36 districts of Punjab. Free screening, vaccination and treatment will be provided to the community at these clinics.

The training programme was attended by medical officers, nursing and other paramedics that will be deputed at these clinics of PKLI.

In the first batch, nearly 40 trainees attended the training and expressed their resolve to eliminate hepatitis and to take forward the CM vision of and PKLI of hepatitis-free Pakistan.

