LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader who lives in the hearts of 200 million people of Pakistan.

He said the PML-N leadership had served the masses with sincerity and that was why it was Pakistan's largest and well-loved party today under the vibrant leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The level-headed people of Pakistan have rejected sit-in trend setters and those who made records of corruption in the past. They are fed up with anti-development politics and want just advancement and prosperity, he said.

Shehbaz said that politics was the name of selfless service to people and those engaged in blame game could not feel the satisfaction, which the service to people gives. “Niazi Sahib, there is a huge difference between the playground and politics and you have maligned your political career by telling lies and taking U-turns. Serving people is not your cup of tea. You have only spread lies and anarchy in the past four years and promoted the culture of hypocrisy, bullying and undemocratic ways in Pakistan,” he added.

The chief minister said that elements levelling baseless allegations against the sincere leadership of the PML-N that saved billions of rupees of the poor nation should be ashamed of their attitude. He said that destiny of Pakistan was going to be changed under the supervision of Nawaz Sharif and this was the thing that making the PML-N opponents uneasy. He said that those who tried to halt the development progress and left no stone unturned to destroy economy of Pakistan by delaying execution of development projects through sit-ins, lockdowns and protests had been exposed. He said that people had rejected these elements therefore they were disappointed.

The chief minister said that rivals were destined to stage useless protests. “Public service is our aim, so opponents will keep protesting and we will keep taking Pakistan forward on the path of progress,” he said. He said the PML-N government had set new records of public service and “we will come up to the expectations of people in future as well”. Those who are involved in impeachment of the most popular and sincere leader of the masses will achieve nothing, as their wish to grab power will never be fulfilled, he said. “The rejected elements are worried about their defeat in the forthcoming elections of 2018, as public will surely oppose anti-development elements who risk progress of the nation for their vested interests. These elections will once again witness victory of the politics of trust, service and nobility. People will never forgive the political elements who tried to hinder progress through their negative politics,” he added.

Taking notice of an incident of aerial firing in Gowalmandi, the chief minister sought a report from the DIG (Operations). He directed the police to take immediate and indiscriminate action against those involved in the firing incident. “Everyone is equal before the law and no one is allowed to take the law into his hands,” he said.

OUR STAFF REPORTER