LAHORE - Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has predicted that prime minister will be disqualified from the Supreme Court within one week.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday, Sheikh Rashid said Khawaja Asif or Sardar Ayaz Sadiq could be next prime minister of the country. He said a clear division within the PML-N was visible as one of its groups was led by Ch Nisar and other by Khawaja Asif. The AML chief added Pakistan’s political scenario entered into a very crucial time as the apex court’s decision on Panama case could be announced within a week. He alleged the Sharif family made billions of rupees through corrupt practices and “now its fate is seen clearly written on the wall”.

Sheikh Rashid further said people would come to know more stories of Sharifs’ corruption if the case of Hudabiya paper mills re-opened.



OUR STAFF REPORTER