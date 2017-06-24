LAHORE - Due to shortage of planes, technical reasons and poor load, 38 flights were cancelled or delayed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday. 18 were cancelled while 20 flights were delayed.

PIA flight Pk-312 coming from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled. Similarly Pk-316 and 317 operating between Lahore-Karachi-Lahore, PK-322 and 323 Lahore-Quetta-Lahore, PK-304 and 305 Lahore-Karachi-Lahore, PK-654 and 655 Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore were also cancelled. Among the private airlines, Serene Air lines flight 520 and 521 for Lahore-Karachi-Lahore, Air Blue flight 412, 413, 404 and 405 were cancelled. Those delayed included Shaheen Airline flights, PIA, Saudi Airline, Qatar air, Emirates Air, Kuwait Air, Oman Air, Gulf Air, and Sri Lankan airlines flights.