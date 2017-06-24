LAHORE - Four months on from March 1 when the Punjab government announced Rs20,000 each for artists in need of help, under the Artist Khidmat Card Scheme, the monthly financial assistance has been cut to Rs5,000 per person.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman had announced the scheme at a ‘charity’ event after the media highlighted the plight of Zakoota and Bilbatori, popular TV artists from children’s play ‘Ainak Wala Jin’.

The minister had announced the government would give Rs20,000 cash to every deserving artist every month, but they were handed over Rs20,000 cheque each for last four months at a ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

A ministry official said on condition of anonymity that the cash amount per person was decreased because the number of help seekers surged.

As many as 500 artists were given cheques for last four months and they were told that money would be transferred to their accounts by next month.

“To me, it is a shameful and condemnable act,” says Irfan Khan, head of the committee on calligraphy. “I’m surprised the Punjab government has cut this grant from Rs20,000 to Rs5,000 per month,” says Irfan.

Comedian Tariq Jackson said he was seriously concerned at the plight of artists. “I have earned appreciation abroad, but I have not been given the status I deserve in my own country.” He went on to say: “The government announces cash prizes for cricketers, but it comes up with the excuse of financial constraints when it comes to artists.” Ustad Ghulam Haider said the government was eating its words. “According to the new policy, 500 artists will be given Rs5,000 each and this is too little.” Calligrapher Ahmad Ali Bhutta said: “I have represented Pakistan across the globe, but my government has been ignoring me and my colleagues for long.

“This amount is too little to pay even the rent of my house. The government should rethink its Khidmat Scheme,” he said.

Culture Department Section Officer Waqar Azeem told The Nation that the financial assistance was decided by the committee concerned. “It was never decided how much money would be given to artists. It was the decision of the committee and we have to abide by it.

“We are giving away a Rs20,000 cheque to every deserving artist for last four months because we could not distribute funds when the Khidmat Card Scheme was launched,” he said.

“After Eidul Fitr, Rs5,000 will be transferred to each beneficiary’s account and they will be able to withdraw this amount through ATM cards. We understand this is not a big amount, but something is better than nothing,” he said.

Requesting anonymity, an Information and Culture Department official said: “When we launched the Khidmat Card Scheme, we asked artists above 50 to fill out their forms.

“Initially, we had planned to divide the artists into junior and senior categories. Later, we learnt that the number of deserving artists was higher than the expected so we cut the grant amount,” he said.

“Initially, we had planned to give Rs10,000 each to junior artists and Rs20,000 each to senior artists, but we decided to distribute an equal amount to them after the number of deserving artists rose considerably.”

The official said Rs16 million had been distributed to 500 artists in Punjab.

The minister had said in March: “Initially, we had decided to distribute Rs20 million, but the chief minister asked us to increase the amount to Rs50 million.” The minister could not be contact for comments despite repeated attempts.