LAHORE - Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains has said that the Dolphins squads are the pride of the Lahore police since they fight criminals by putting their lives at risks.

Addressing a ceremony held at Qurban Police Lines to encourage officials of the Dolphins squads who arrested fleeing robbers most recently, the CCPO directed the cops to step up patrolling on the city roads to counter street criminals ahead of Eid.

SSP Rana Ayyaz Saleem and SP (Dolphins) Faisal Shahzad were also present on this occasion. The CCPO distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates among the officials.

SP (Dolphins) Faisal Shahzad briefed the police that the patrolling units arrested at least 10 armed bandits, who were involved in street robberies in Factory Area, Baghbanpura, Liaqatabad, and Township police precincts.

Amin Wains further directed the officers to ensure armed patrolling around markets, mosques, and shopping malls to effectively counter the criminals.

He said that the next three days are crucial in this regard and the city police must utilise all available resources to protect the lives and properties of the public.

He also lauded the efforts of SP Faisal Shahzad and his team in bringing down the crime rate in the provincial metropolis.