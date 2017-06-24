LAHORE - Muslims across the country, including Lahore, observed Jumatul Wida, last Friday of Ramazan with reverence and zeal amid elaborate security arrangements.

A huge number of Muslims visited extensively decorated mosques to offer Friday prayers.

Special arrangements were made to accommodate extraordinary surge of the faithful at all mosques across Lahore, especially Badshahi Mosque, Jamia Masjid Al-Qadsia, Bahria Town Mosque and Minhaj-ul-Quran Aitkaf City.

The management of mosques in various parts of Lahore erected tents outside the worship places to create additional space for Friday prayers.

Ulema and khatibs delivered sermons on the significance of Ramazan, Jumatul Wida and Eidul Fitr. They urged Muslims to enter Islam fully and follow sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). Ulema from different schools of thought highlighted the importance of fasting, Shab-e-Qadr and the practice of Aitkaf.

Special prayers were offered for prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan, success of the operation against terrorism, freedom of Kashmir and Palestine and unity among Muslims. Minhaj-ul-Quran chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri addressed Jumatul Wida gathering at Aitkaf City. He stressed the need for efforts at individual and collective level for restoration of peaceful identity of Pakistan.

Addressing a Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid Khadija-tul-Kubra, Gulberg, acting chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch said that only an honest and corruption-free leadership could protect and put Pakistan on the path of progress. He said that people of Pakistan felt the agony of Palestinians and Kashmiris who were denied their freedom. The Pakistani nation condemned the tyranny of Zionists and Hindus in Palestine and Kashmir, respectively. He said it was the duty of the Muslim world to liberate Qibla-e-Awwal from Zionists. He said the national leadership and the parliament should evolve a joint strategy to fight the challenges, including the Indian threats and the US designs, besides the cold relations of the country with Iran and Afghanistan.

