LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned the Haj director on a petition challenging Haj Policy 2017.

Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the order and adjourned the hearing until June 29. Azhar Siddique, counsel for the petitioner, contended that the government did not follow orders of the Supreme Court while allocating Haj quota. He said the criteria for allocation of Haj quota to operators was set without meeting the conditions.

He said that government’s Haj scheme was economical, but private companies were looting people. He said the Haj quota should be allocated according to recommendations of the Competition Commission of Pakistan. He prayed to the court to declare Haj Policy 2017 illegal.