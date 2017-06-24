LAHORE - Nazaria-i-Pakistan Tehreekl (NPT) Chairman Rafique Tarrar and other speakers have said this country is a great gift from the Almighty as it came into being during the month of Ramazan. Addressing a sitting on “The Day of Establishment of Pakistan”, the speakers highlighted importance of Pakistan’s creation and its purpose. The speakers included NPT vice-chairman Dr Rafique Ahmad, former chief justice Mian Mehboob Ahmad, Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Justice (r) Khalil ur Rehman and others said that they will never forget the sacrifices made by the Pakistan movement workers. The speakers also stressed to start accountability of the corrupt elite.