LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority raided several sweets production units on Friday and imposed heavy fines for using unhealthy material.

The sale of mithai (sweets), from moti choor to jaman and burfi, baloo shahi, everyone in Lahore and elsewhere is looking for a taste to distribute it among relatives on Eidul Fitr. However, the situation on ground is very bleak as customers looking for quality ingredients that cooked to perfection are nowhere found in productions units of various sweet shops.

A PFA team led by DG Noorul Amin Mengal raided several sweets production units and found that textile colours and chemicals wre being used in sweet preparation. These chemicals and fake colours are injurious to health, according to health experts.

Mengal also raided Gourmet production unit Bhoptian Chowk and imposed Rs1 million fine over improper cleanliness measures, and use of substandard colours which are injurious to human health.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams sealed Big Man Sweets and Bismillah Sweets, also disposing off 18 maund substandard sweets and 21 maund raw material.

“Until now nine sweets production unit points in Lahore, six in Multan, eight in Faisalabad, six in Rawalpindi and seven in Gujranwala, while a total of Rs1.9 million fine has also been imposed in Punjab,” the DG said in a statement.

In other raids, PFA sealed three production units at Wahdat Road including Arabian Delight, also disposing off 1,880 kg sweets.

The food authority has also issued warning to all the production units of sweets shops to raise their standards.