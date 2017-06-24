LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) and Poultry Association of Pakistan (PPA) are jointly arranging Poultry Science Conference on August 24.

Chairing a meeting of the organising committee of the conference at UVAS City Campus, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha reviewed arrangements for the purpose and said that the conference was aimed to share results of research studies in poultry management in liaison with industry and small scale farmers and to highlight the role academia in poultry industry and its importance. He said that poultry sector is very important segment of the country’s economy and is one of the government priorities.

The conference themes include poultry nutrition and management, hatchery and related areas, poultry diseases and health, vaccination and control, processing and value addition, welfare and behaviour of poultry.

Dr Abdul Haye Mehta (chief organiser), Dr Hanif Nazir (convener organising committee) and Maj Javed Bokhari, general secretary PPA, Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Dr Ahmad Ali Sheikh among others attended the meeting. Poultry and veterinary experts will present their research work in oral and poster presentations while students from University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Gomal Uni DIK, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Shaheed BB University of Veterinary will join in.